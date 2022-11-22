TBI: Former Union Co. deputy indicted on charge of official oppression for unlawfully arresting woman

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a former Union Co. deputy was charged with official oppression for unlawfully arresting a woman on trespassing.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that a former Union County deputy was indicted on a charge of official oppression.

They said that in September, TBI special agents started investigating allegations involving a woman who was unlawfully arrested. They Joey Lynn McBee, 40, approached the woman who was visiting a home in Luttrell and unlawfully arrested her for trespassing.

They said McBee detained her for an extended period of time before she was returned to the home where she was unlawfully arrested.