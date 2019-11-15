A former Union County Schools employee is facing multiple statutory rape charges after authorities said he had sex with an underage teen.

A Union County grand jury indicted Christopher McIntosh on six counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and two counts of theft on November 6.

Prosecutors said the incidents happened between Dec. 1, 2018 and May 17, 2019.

Union County Schools said they could not comment on the charges, but said McIntosh had worked in the technology department instructing teachers how to use technology in the classroom.

He's also facing two counts of theft of property from Union County High School valued at $1,000 or less.