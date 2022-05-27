Former UT employee charged with bringing gun to campus

A grand jury indicted Rocklan King on counts of carrying a weapon on school property and simple possession.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former University of Tennessee campus worker faces charges alleging he brought a pistol to campus last year.

A grand jury returned the indictment May 19 against Rocklan King, 51. He's also alleged to have been in possession of several marijuana cigarettes.

The incident is alleged to have happened April 12, 2021.

Warrants state King told a co-worker at Hess Hall on campus that he had “thought about shooting one of his supervisors in the back of the head.”

He then allegedly showed the employee a handgun in his lunchbox.

Warrants state King hadn’t registered to carry the gun on UT property and didn't have a handgun carry permit.

When questioned by police, a warrant states, King "admitted to having a handgun in his lunch box and gave consent to search." Police found a Ruger handgun along with the marijuana cigarettes.

A Knox County grand jury indicted him on a count of carrying a weapon on school property and a count of simple possession of marijuana.

King is due in Knox County Criminal Court on June 21st.