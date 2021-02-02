Fountain City bank robbed at gunpoint; FBI and KPD searching for suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department and FBI are searching for a suspect who robbed a Fountain City bank Wednesday morning.
It happened at the Regions Bank on 2901 Essary Drive next to Litton's around 10:30 a.m.
KPD said a man entered the bank and approached the teller, showing a gun before he demanded money.
The teller complied, and the suspect was able to get away in a vehicle. Officers said they saturated the area but were unable to locate the suspect.
KPD said the suspect is described to be between 5'9 and 6'0 and 200 to 250 pounds, wearing a clear poncho and a dark sweatshirt.