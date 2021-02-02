Fountain City bank robbed at gunpoint; FBI and KPD searching for suspect

It happened at the Regions Bank on 2901 Essary Drive next to Litton's around 10:30 a.m. KPD said a man approached the teller -- showing a gun before demanding money.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department and FBI are searching for a suspect who robbed a Fountain City bank Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Regions Bank on 2901 Essary Drive next to Litton's around 10:30 a.m.

KPD said a man entered the bank and approached the teller, showing a gun before he demanded money.

The teller complied, and the suspect was able to get away in a vehicle. Officers said they saturated the area but were unable to locate the suspect.