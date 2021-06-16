Four arrested after hitting Tazewell police officer during car chase

The sheriff's office said deputies tried to stop a 2002 Saturn Vue on Old Highway 33 around midnight when the vehicle refused to stop.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Four people were arrested after hitting a Tazewell police officer and a Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office vehicle during a pursuit on Wednesday, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies tried to stop a 2002 Saturn Vue on Old Highway 33 around midnight when the vehicle refused to stop.

Deputies gave chase and traveled through the City of New Tazewell and Tazewell at speeds in excess of 80 mph where the driver attempted to strike police vehicles, according to officials.

The sheriff's office said deputies along with officers from the New Tazewell and Tazewell Police Departments were finally able to slow the vehicle to a stop at the intersection of North Broad Street and Old Knoxville Road.

Once the vehicle came to a stop the driver accelerated in reverse and struck a Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a City of Tazewell police officer Colby Werner who was outside of his vehicle, according to officials.

The Tazewell Police Department said Officer Werner received non-life-threatening injuries and will make a full recovery.

Deputies then pursued the vehicle onto Old Knoxville Road where they were able to bring the vehicle to a final stop, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials identified Elizabeth Walker, 28, as the driver, and she was charged with aggravated assault (on a police officer x4), felony evading arrest, possession of methamphetamine and vandalism over $1,000.00.