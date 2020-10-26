Four arrested for felony vandalism after spray painting campaign signs in Sevierville

Officers said they were able to track down the suspects by working with a local Walmart after finding a can of spray paint near one of the vandalized signs.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said it arrested four people on felony charges, saying they vandalized campaign signs over the weekend.

Officers responded to the Sevier County Election Building at 1145 Dolly Parton Parkway around 7:30 a.m. Sunday and found six campaign signs that had been vandalized with red spray paint.

Officers later found an anti-abortion sign and small wooden crosses vandalized with red spray paint later that day in the area of Veterans Boulevard and Collier Drive. The officer said they found a red spray paint can that included the brand.

Officers said they went to a local Walmart and were able to work with staff to identify a person who purchased the same brand of red spray paint on Saturday, which allowed them to track that person down to Valley Road. Four people were arrested following an interview and charged with felony vandalism over $1,000 at both locations.

SPD identified the suspects as: