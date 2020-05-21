Four charged with assault and kidnapping after shooting outside Tazewell motel

Police found a bullet-riddled pickup truck and a man with a gunshot wound in his neck

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — Four people face multiple charges in Claiborne County after a late-night shooting outside a Tazewell motel.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, 911 received multiple calls about gunfire at the Dixie Plaza Motel on Hwy. 25E. Officers from multiple departments responded to the call.

According to Tazewell Police, the officers found a Ford pickup truck sitting sideways in the road that was riddled with bullet holes.

They discovered Luke Holebrook of Hallie, Kentucky, with a possible bullet wound in his neck. He was transported by Lifestar to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Officers arrested Michael Rayburn and Jeannie Van Zant at the motel but were told another suspect had run off on foot.

A Claiborne County K-9 unit tracked down that suspect, Michael Dixon of Greeneville, hiding in a thicket behind the motel.

They also found another victim of the attack hiding in the pool area, but he was unharmed.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident between the people involved.

Police said officers recovered an AK-47 Rifle and Sig Sauer pistol and a knife during their investigation.