SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevierville Police responded to a shoplifting complaint at Tangier Five Oaks Mall, and ended up confiscating $20,000 in stolen goods.

Four people were arrested and charged with stealing those items on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Authorities say they saw a black Escalade on the Parkway and located the suspect vehicle behind the Sleep Inn on 1020 Parkway.

SPD Officer Justin Armstrong said there were four people in that vehicle, and that he discovered it was full of clothing and other items from nearby stores.

The following people have been arrested and charged with felony theft and possession of shoplifting tools:

Tysha Renee Smith, 33, of Athens, GA

Rikia Lasha Smith, 19, of Athens, GA

Johnathan Rashad Binder, 30, of Athens, GA

Shauquita L. McCommons, 29, of Athens, GA

The suspects were then transported to the Sevier County Jail for booking.