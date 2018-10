Columbia, Tenn. — Five people were found dead in Maury County on Monday night, Oct. 15.

Four children and their mother died in apparent murder-suicide, according Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper.

The bodies were found at Carters Creek Pike near Columbia.

The Maury County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths. The family has not been identified at this time.

