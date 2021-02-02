Four men from Sevier County and two others arrested for drug and stolen car offenses

Officials said that five of the men are charged with a conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams or more of cocaine.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Justice said that six men were arrested Thursday for drug and stolen car offenses. Four of the men were from Sevier County, according to a release from officials.

They said that five of the men are charged with a conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. They also said two men are charged with conspiracies to transport stolen cars across state lines.

The men are identified in the schemes include Juan Lopez Gallardo, Jairo David Posadas, Josedad Delacruz, Serguin Castro-Carias of Sevier County. Authorities also named Nolvia Rosme Carillo-Rodrigues and Pablo Daniel Suarez from Miami, Flordia.

Lopez, Posadas, Delacruz, Castro-Carias, and Carillo-Rodriguez were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Lopez was also charged with the conspiracy to transport stolen cars, along with Suarez.

An initial appearance for Lopez, Posadas, Delacruz, and Castro-Carias, was held on October 1, 2021, in Knoxville, before Judge Debra C. Poplin. They were ordered to be held in custody while a trial date is set.

Another appearance was held on Sept. 30 in Miami, before Judge Lauren Louis. He was released and will travel to the Eastern District of Tennessee for an arraignment, according to officials.

A third appearance was held for Carillo-Rodriguez held on October 1, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, before judge Lurana Snow. He was detained after the appearance and will be transported to Tennessee for an arraignment.