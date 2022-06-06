Four people arrested in Jefferson Co. after burglary call reveals drugs in car with young children

Authorities said they found 13 ounces of heroin, 3.8 grams of marijuana and two guns in a car with two children between 1 and 4 years old.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said four people were arrested on Sunday, May 30, after they received a call about a burglary on Newport Highway.

The victim said that someone broke a window and entered their home as they hid in a bathroom and called 911. As a deputy arrived on the scene, they said they saw two cars leave the driveway — a white Ford station wagon and a gold Honda.

According to JCSO, the deputy pulled both cars over and pointed his gun at them while calling for other deputies to help.

They said there were three people in the Ford with two children. One child was a year old, and the other was 4 years old, they said.

Deputies then said they found a loaded handgun under the front passenger seat, and the serial numbers had been removed from the gun. They said they also found a shotgun in the backseat floorboard, near the children's feet.

They also said they found around 13 ounces of heroin, around 3.8 grams of marijuana and $1,533 in cash. A detective was called and he said that three people entered the home.

The children were given to a grandparent and four people in total were taken to the Jefferson County Detention Center. They are listed below.

Davion Williams, 18 years old, from Detroit

Aggravated Burglary

Possession of a large amount of Heroin

Unlawful Possession of a weapon

Simple possession of marijuana

Criminal Impersonation

Vandalism

Amanda Herz, 39 years old, from Newport

Aggravated Burglary

Two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect

Unlawful Possession of a weapon

Possession of a large amount of Heroin

James Croft, 49 years old, from Newport

Resisting Arrest

Evading Arrest

Two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect

Unlawful Possession of a weapon

Possession of a large amount of Heroin

Natalia Stewart, 37 years old, from Newport