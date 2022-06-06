Four people arrested in Jefferson Co. after burglary call reveals drugs in car with young children

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said four people were arrested on Sunday, May 30, after they received a call about a burglary on Newport Highway.
The victim said that someone broke a window and entered their home as they hid in a bathroom and called 911. As a deputy arrived on the scene, they said they saw two cars leave the driveway — a white Ford station wagon and a gold Honda.
According to JCSO, the deputy pulled both cars over and pointed his gun at them while calling for other deputies to help.
They said there were three people in the Ford with two children. One child was a year old, and the other was 4 years old, they said.
Deputies then said they found a loaded handgun under the front passenger seat, and the serial numbers had been removed from the gun. They said they also found a shotgun in the backseat floorboard, near the children's feet.
They also said they found around 13 ounces of heroin, around 3.8 grams of marijuana and $1,533 in cash. A detective was called and he said that three people entered the home.
The children were given to a grandparent and four people in total were taken to the Jefferson County Detention Center. They are listed below.
Davion Williams, 18 years old, from Detroit
- Aggravated Burglary
- Possession of a large amount of Heroin
- Unlawful Possession of a weapon
- Simple possession of marijuana
- Criminal Impersonation
- Vandalism
Amanda Herz, 39 years old, from Newport
- Aggravated Burglary
- Two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect
- Unlawful Possession of a weapon
- Possession of a large amount of Heroin
James Croft, 49 years old, from Newport
- Resisting Arrest
- Evading Arrest
- Two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect
- Unlawful Possession of a weapon
- Possession of a large amount of Heroin
Natalia Stewart, 37 years old, from Newport
- Aggravated Burglary