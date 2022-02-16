KPD: 4 charged for using house as a platform for use, distribution of drugs

The Knoxville Police Department said the search warrant was the result of a lengthy Organized Crime Unit investigation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four people have been charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes after police conducted a state search warrant at a house in the 5500 block of Dandyline Drive on Tuesday.

The Knoxville Police Department said the search warrant was the result of a lengthy Organized Crime Unit investigation. The investigation was initially launched in response to numerous reports from residents of possible drug activity and multiple drug overdoses at the home.

According to KPD, the search warrant was obtained based on substantial evidence gathered over the course of the investigation that the house was being used as a platform for the use and distribution of controlled substances.

Organized Crime Unit investigators conducted the search warrant with assistance from the Special Operations Squad and other KPD special teams Tuesday around 12:50 p.m.

KPD said the search of the house resulted in the discovery of approximately 13 grams of methamphetamine, an amount of heroin, a firearm, and various drug paraphernalia.

The following people were arrested after the search warrant:

James Nelson, of Knoxville, was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes.

James Helsel, of Knoxville, was charged with manufacture, sale or delivery of controlled substances and maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes.

Zackery Lively, of Knoxville, was charged with manufacture, sale or delivery of controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes.

Lisa Williford, of Knoxville, was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes and criminal impersonation.