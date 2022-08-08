KPD: Man arrested after attempting to break into cars in Fourth and Gill neighborhood

Officers responded to Deery Street around 9:30 p.m. after a homeowner saw two people trying to break into her two cars, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was arrested after attempting to break into two cars in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to Deery Street around 9:30 p.m. after a homeowner saw two people trying to break into her two cars. The two suspects ran after the victim yelled at them, KPD said.

47-year-old John Adamson Jr., one of the suspects, was found walking on North Central Street and East Woodland Avenue. Adamson was identified by the victim as being involved in the attempted burglary, according to KPD.

The other suspect, described as a short and shirtless white male, was not located, KPD said.

Adamson was interviewed by a Property Crime Unit investigator in reference to previous car burglaries in the Fourth and Gill area, but he denied having involvement in those burglaries, according to KPD.

Adamson was charged with two counts of attempted vehicular burglary, KPD said.