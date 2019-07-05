The man charged in the deadly Chapman Highway Crash that killed Pierce Corcoran has been formally indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury.

Francisco-Eduardo Franco Cambrany now faces charges of criminally negligent homicide, failure to yield, and violation of the driver's license law after a Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments on April 30.

►READ MORE: Man charged in fatal Chapman Highway crash has been deported

Cambrany was deported after a judge ordered him to be removed from the United States on March 15. He had been living illegally in the U.S. for about 14 years.

RELATED: Corcorans to push for border wall at State of the Union

RELATED: 'I lost my best friend': Girlfriend remembers Pierce Corcoran

In March, the Corcorans told 10News they were happy Cambrany was being deported, saying they wish he would face charges in Knox County.

"We’re thankful because we do know where he’s at, we have been involved in the process. We know that he’s not here driving on our streets and could possibly do this to someone else," Wendy Corcoran said. "It’s hard because we can’t bring our son back. That would be justice for us but we know that’s not possible."

RELATED: Chapman Highway crash suspect released into ICE custody

RELATED: 10Investigates: 76 deaths on Chapman Highway since 2005

The Corcorans have filed an $8 million civil suit against Cambrany and the man whose pickup truck he was driving that night.

They say they want someone to be held responsible for their son's death.