Friday marks 1 year since Amber Alert was issued for baby Evelyn Boswell

Boswell's mother was charged with the murder of her daughter last August after the child's remains were found in March on a family member's property.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn — Friday, February 19 marks one year since the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for baby Evelyn Boswell.

Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, was arrested and charged with false reporting last February.

The remains of baby Evelyn were found on a family member's property in Blountville on March 6, 2020.

Megan Boswell was charged with the murder of her daughter last August.

Last month, Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus announced that the prosecution intends to seek a punishment of life in prison without parole in the case of Megan Boswell.

No trial date has been set because attorneys are still going through a mountain of evidence in the case.

Boswell's defense attorney, Brad Sproles, said his office is still "trudging through" a large amount of evidence turned over in the discovery process.

DAG Staubus said more evidence was expected, and because some of it was forensic evidence that was still being processed, it could be up at least eight weeks before it was ready to be turned over to the defense.