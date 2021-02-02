Friend talks about Uber driver killed on I-24

Friends remember the Nashville Uber driver who was killed on the side of Interstate 24 this weekend after coming to the aid of another driver.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alaa Alhashimi was struck and killed while trying to help another Uber driver with a flat tire on the eastbound side of I-24 near Murfreesboro Pike early Sunday morning.

Friends said 38-year-old Alhashimi would cut hair five days a week in Brentwood. His best friend Forat Azeez has a picture of Alhashimi cutting Gov. Bill Lee's hair.

On weekends, Alhashimi drove for Uber on the weekends. Friends said he was a hard-working man from Iraq who was trying to achieve the American dream.

"He was trying to build his own family here, to get married, have his own kids, but we lost him," Azeez said.

Alhashimi stopped to help another Uber driver with a flat tire.

"He's always like that. Always, he liked to help people," said Azeez.

The driver of a Honda swerved and struck. One of the passengers, Samantha Crews-Hood, is in critical condition. Metro Police said Alhashimi died suffered in the crash.

A Nashville Uber driver was struck and killed on the side of I-24 East early Sunday morning after coming to the aid of another driver whose vehicle had a flat tire.

"He broke my heart. Honestly, he broke my heart," Azeez said.

Through tears, Azeez, talked about calling police for hours trying to get answers. Then he had to try and get ahold of Alhashimi's family overseas.

"He's my best friend, and he's just like my youngest brother," Azeez said.

Now his friends want consequences for the person responsible.

"Especially if there was a speed limit," Azeez said.

He wants Alhashimi to be remembered like this:

"Alaa, he was a very respectful man. He was polite. He likes everyone. They like him. He doesn't have any problem with anyone. He liked to help a lot of people. He was a really good man," said Azeez.