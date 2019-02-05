CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family and friends from Charlotte to Union County are mourning the death of Ellis "Reed" Parlier, one of the two students who died in Tuesday's shooting at UNC Charlotte.

Union County Schools confirmed Parlier graduated from Central Academy of Technology & Arts in 2017.

Madison Clevenger, a current UNC Charlotte student and one of Parlier's high school classmates, said Parlier was often quiet, but when he did speak, he would say something funny and memorable.

"Reed was really a nice guy," Clevenger said. "Whenever you saw him, you could say hi to him, and you knew that he knew who you were, and you could talk to him if you needed to."

She said he was interested in computers, and he was a part of the school's IT Academy during his junior year at CATA.

Parlier's family issued a statement, which said, in part, "The family is still in shock and grieving over their loss. At this point, no one in the family is in a position to make a statement or answer any questions related to this tragedy."

