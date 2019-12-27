FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Friends of Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III — the two young men killed in a stabbing Saturday morning at a bar in Nashville — are holding a candlelight vigil tonight in downtown Franklin.

According to a Facebook post from Battle Ground Academy, the vigil will take place on the steps of the old courthouse in downtown Franklin at 7 p.m. Beathard and Trapeni graduated from BGA in 2016.

Police arrested the stabbing suspect, 23-year-old Michael Mosely, Wednesday afternoon in Cheatham County. Mosely faces two charges of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.

He is being held without bond for the homicide charges. The bond for the attempted criminal homicide charge has been set at $5,000,000.

This story was originally reported by WSMV.