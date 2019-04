Knox County authorities have captured a wanted man after a search in the Fountain City area.

The Knoxville Police Department said officers with KPD and the Knox County Sheriff's Office were looking for a fugitive in the area of Breda Drive and I-640.

KCSO later said the man had been captured, thanking a slew of authorities involved in the search, including Anderson County deputies, KPD, Air Watch and K-9 teams that were assisting in the search.

