On Saturday, Knoxville Police arrested a fugitive wanted for attempted murder in Los Angeles County, California, according to a spokesperson for the department.

KPD said it learned that Markess Coleman, a fugitive wanted for attempted murder in California, was believed to be in Knoxville. After an investigation during the week, officers believed the suspect was in West Knoxville on Gunnison Way, and police obtained a search warrant for that location.

At about 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, the KPD Special Operations Squad searched the home, and Coleman was taken into custody without incident, according to KPD. Police also found three handguns, one assault rifle and a quarter kilo of white powdery substance at the residence.

Authorities said the 22-year-old is currently at the Knox County Detention Facility awaiting extradition to Los Angeles County, California.