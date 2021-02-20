Fugitives arrested at Big South Fork two-day search

Officials said that the suspects were found and arrested at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, near Highway 297.

ONEIDA, Tenn. — Two people were arrested at the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area on Saturday after law enforcement spent two days looking for them, according to a release from officials.

Police with the National Park Service, the Oneida Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff's Office found them at around 11 a.m. on Saturday near Highway 297 and the east entrance of the park. Charges are pending, according to a release from officials.

Visitors were asked to avoid the Leatherwood Ford and East Rim areas of the Big South Fork Saturday afternoon as the search continued.