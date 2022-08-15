KPD: Fulton High School SRO arrested Monday after he was charged with domestic assault

Officer John Pickens was taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff's Office at Knoxville Police Department headquarters on Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The School Resource Officer at Fulton High School was arrested on Monday after investigators with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said they got a warrant for aggravated domestic assault.

The wife of John Pickens met with investigators at the Knoxville Family Justice Center on Monday, according to a release from authorities. After speaking with her, they got the warrant. Later that same day, Pickens was taken into custody at Knoxville Police Department headquarters.

He has worked with KPD since June 2006 and previously served as an officer with the department.

He was immediately placed on administrative leave with his police powers suspended, according to KPD. Internal Affair at KPD will conduct an investigation once the criminal case is over, they said.

“Officer Pickens’ alleged actions are concerning and completely unacceptable, and we take those allegations seriously," said Chief of Police Paul Noel. "Nobody is above the law, and that especially applies to those who are sworn to uphold those very same laws. We are working to gather all of the pertinent facts surrounding his arrest and will act as quickly as possible to handle this matter definitively and appropriately.”

Additional information about the domestic assault or Pickens' arrest was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.

He was also named in a previous civil rights lawsuit filed in 2016. The man who filed it was arrested multiple times for drug possession but was rarely convicted. In it, he alleged that officers were harassing and stalking him and some others under a "shadow assault on the minority community."

KPD was the first agency in Tennessee to be accepted into the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement Project on August 13. It is meant to train officers on how they can hold peers accountable, hoping to create departments where police avoid misconduct. It is a national effort to create cultures where officers intervene to prevent misconduct as well as promote health and wellness.