State rests its case in trial of man accused of stabbing and killing his co-worker at Pigeon Forge diner in 2020

19-year-old Savannah Burford was speaking with Turcios outside the diner when police said he attacked her with a knife. Burford later died from her wounds.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The trial of a man accused of stabbing and killing his 19-year-old co-worker at the Sunliner Diner in Pigeon Forge back in 2020 is underway in Sevier County.

Gabriel Enrique Turcios' murder trial began Wednesday morning in Sevier County Criminal Court. After selecting jurors, the trial got underway with state prosecutors calling witnesses to the stand who presented evidence from the night of the stabbing. Turcios' lawyers argued he was insane at the time he stabbed 19-year-old Savannah Burford, which prosecutors argued wasn't true.

The stabbing occurred around 8:40 p.m. on January 8, 2020. Following his arrest, Turcios was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The Pigeon Forge Police Department said it received a call about a stabbing in the parking lot of Sunliner Diner that night. Burford, an employee at the diner, was speaking with Turcios, also a diner employee, in the back parking lot of the diner when police said he attacked her with a knife.

Burford later died from her wounds.

Dr. William Oliver, who performed Burford's autopsy, testified in court Wednesday that Burford had approximately 17 stab wounds to her neck and chest as well as a wound to her brain that "would have been fatal."

Video of the attack was captured on security cameras at the diner and shown to the jury Wednesday. The video began with a camera angle showing Burford leaving the diner and Turcios following behind. A police investigator assigned to the case testified and said Turcios could be seen in the video pulling a knife out of his pocket to open it as he exited the diner before concealing it again.

The next angle showed the attack in the back parking lot. The investigator said Burford's mother -- Julia Cutter -- was parked waiting for her nearby when Turcios pulled out the knife and began stabbing Burford several times. The investigator said Cutter could be seen trying to give aid to Burford after Turcios ran away, and another bystander arrived after seeing "what she thought was punching." Several other bystanders, including a child, arrived shortly before the video ended.

Cutter told 10News in an interview after her daughter's death she remembered seeing Burford falling to the ground after the attack, her blue and white polka dot dress stained with blood.

"I could just lift her. She felt like a piece of paper," Cutter said. "The blood kept dripping all the way down... It wouldn't stop."

Burford was taken to LeConte Medical Center and was later flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she died from her wounds.

Police said they captured Turcios a short distance away from the diner that night, who claimed he had considered stabbing himself.

"My intention was, you know, to stab her and then kill myself," he told investigators in the police interrogation video presented to the court. "I eventually just stood there and was just like, 'I'll just wait for them to come.'"

In the interrogation video, Turcios admitted to stabbing Burford, telling police he had been thinking about stabbing her for days and that the devil made him do it. Turcios said the two were "just friends."

"I stabbed her," he said while smiling when asked what happened that night.

"Why did you stab her?" the interrogating officer asked.

Turcios sat silent for a moment before saying, "After I did it I regretted it."

“After I did it and I was running away, I realized that I... for some reason I stopped. I just stopped stabbing her because if I continued, right, she would have died," he said in the video, believing she had survived. "That's why she's still alive."

Prosecutors then reviewed messages sent between Turcios and Burford in the days before the stabbing on January 3 and 4. In one message after Burford had thanked him for giving her money, Turcios tells her he cares about her "like alot," saying, "I've never had a big of a like crush on a girl this much before."

As the text continues, Burford eventually tells him she wants to "continue as friends first and get to know each other before anything else."

In a later text, Turcios begins to question if she was "serious with everything we just talked about," claiming a coworker had told him "those milkshake girls are just using you" and that one coworker said he was wasting his time "if there [sic] not giving me anything in return like sex."

The conversation continues with Turcios saying the conversations "got in my head and started convincing me." Burford later expressed anger for the coworkers' "gross and inappropriate" conversations, saying, "I can't believe you would even think that." Buford then reassured him they were still friends, and as the conversation ended she said, "I think we should just be friends. I'm sorry to maybe have lead [sic] you on and that wasn't my intention."

After calling its witnesses, state prosecutors rested their case. After a short recess, the defense then called Turcio's mother to testify about her son's background through an interpreter.

The mother said her son suffered from anemia and a sickle cell condition that required medication and regular blood transfusions. She also said he had been exposed to violence at a young age, saying he saw as she was tortured by his father until they separated when he was 4 years old.

The mother said there were times a counselor would come to the house for about two years, saying the counselor told her the son had problems determining between "right and wrong." The mother also said he made concerning statements to her and would accuse her of things that weren't true, but said he was "never violent" until the night of the stabbing.

The mother said she was concerned about something her son told her before his trial.

"He told me that Gabriel wasn't the one that was going to come to court, but it was going to be the skeleton that was in control of him," the interpreter said.