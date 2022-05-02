Gag order issued in case of juvenile charged following Greene County double homicide

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A judge has issued a gag order in the case of a 16-year-old juvenile charged following a Greene County double homicide.
The 16-year-old suspect is accused of killing 59-year-old Sherry Cole and her grandson, 7-year-old Jessie Allen.
The suspect has been charged with murder/non-negligent manslaughter.
District Attorney General Dan Armstrong filed a motion last week to move the case to adult court. The suspect is due in court on May 12.
Any action to move the case to adult court would happen following that hearing.