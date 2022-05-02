Gag order issued in case of juvenile charged following Greene County double homicide

District Attorney General Dan Armstrong filed a motion last week to move the case to adult court. The suspect is due in court on May 12.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A judge has issued a gag order in the case of a 16-year-old juvenile charged following a Greene County double homicide.

The 16-year-old suspect is accused of killing 59-year-old Sherry Cole and her grandson, 7-year-old Jessie Allen.

The suspect has been charged with murder/non-negligent manslaughter.

District Attorney General Dan Armstrong filed a motion last week to move the case to adult court. The suspect is due in court on May 12.