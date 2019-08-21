A gang member with killing a 17-year-old West High School student in 2016 has been convicted of first-degree murder.

According to Knox County DA Charme Allen, 22-year-old Bryant Mitchell was convicted of shooting Caleb Arwood, 17, more than a dozen times on Nov. 13, 2016.

Mitchell turned 22 the day the conviction was announced.

RELATED: Family & friends grieve death of Knoxville teen

RELATED: Alleged gang member indicted in Knoxville teen's murder

Judge Scott Green imposed a mandatory life sentence after the jury returned a guilty verdict.

On the day of the crime, Knoxville Police Department investigator Tim Riddle responded to a shooting in Western Heights Alley A.

According to Allen, the investigation revealed Mitchell shot the victim twice in the head, paralyzing him. Mitchell left the scene but came back, stood over the victim and shot him 14 more times -- leaving a handgun magazine and cell phone at the crime scene, according to the DA.

Forensic teams examined the cell phone and linked it to 'Honcho da Bos' and 'Baily Da G,' which they said were aliases for Mitchell. Investigators said they also found gun shot residue on Mitchell's pants.

While out on bond, the DA said Mitchell released a rap album titled 'Out on Bail' in May 2018 where he "bragged about shooting someone in the face."

DA Charme Allen

“We hope that securing this conviction has given some measure of justice to the family of the seventeen-year-old who died in this senseless crime,” Allen said.

First degree murder sentences come with a life sentence, meaning Mitchell will serve at least 51 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Friends and family of Arwood described the teen as 'a great kid' with 'a great soul.'