DA: Gangster Disciple member convicted for pushing drugs in Knoxville

Joshua Beasley, 29, convicted for selling heroine and fentanyl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A repeat local drug dealer was convicted for the sale of heroin in a drug-free school zone, and possession with intent to sell heroin and fentanyl in a drug-free school zone, according to the district attorney's office.

Joshua Beasley, 29, who is known to be a member of the Gangster Disciple gang, is now facing 15 to 25 years in prison for each heroin count for selling drugs to a confidential informant who was working with a DEA agent.

According to Assistant District Attorney TaKisha Fitzgerald, the informant went to Beasley's home close to Knoxville College Drive and Maynard Elementary School to make drug purchases between June and July 2019.

Prosecutors also had several recordings of phone calls between the informant and Beasley where they were discussing drug deals.

On July 25, 2019, agents executed a search warrant at Beasley's home where they found 22 grams of a powdery combination of heroin and fentanyl, according to the district attorney's office press release.

The amount in Beasley's possession is estimated to have been worth between $4,400 and $8,800.

Beasley's sentencing date is set for Aug. 26.

District Attorney Charme Allen is determined to keep all harmful drugs off the streets in the Knoxville community.

“Fentanyl and heroin continue to be among the top drugs found in drug-related deaths,” said DA Charme Allen. “We will continue our work taking these deadly drugs off our streets and holding the dealers accountable.”