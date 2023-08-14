DA: Man sentenced to 50 years after sexually assaulting a child for the second time

The Knox County District Attorney's Office said Gary Rollins raped his grandchild. He was also convicted in 1988 for raping his 2-year-old.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A sex offender who raped his grandchild was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday, according to the Knox County District Attorney's Office.

64-year-old Gary Len Rollins, Sr., was convicted of attempted rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery in May.

Rollins raped and sexually assaulted the child while babysitting, the DA's Office said.

Rollins was already on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry after he was convicted of raping his 2-year-old in 1988. He was released after serving 15 years. The jury did not know this while deliberating but the information was brought out at sentencing, according to the DA's Office.