Gatlinburg pastor accused of sexual battery

An East Tennessee pastor faces a charge of sexual battery in Sevier County.

A Sevier County grand jury in January returned the two-count presentment - sexual battery and sexual battery by an authority figure - against Father Antony Punnackal of St. Mary's Church in Gatlinburg.

The assault is alleged to have occurred in February 2020.

According to the indictment, Punnackal knew or should have known the alleged female victim was "mentally defective and/or mentally incapacitated."

The alleged victim also is suing the pastor and the Diocese of Knoxville in Sevier County Circuit Court.

The diocese said it couldn't comment about the court cases.