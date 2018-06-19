A former Gatlinburg-Pittman High School athlete suffered serious injuries in a weekend crash when the BMW he was driving went out of control and hit a tree.

Boston Chance Smith, 18, of Gatlinburg is in critical condition at University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Passenger Dawson T. Day, 19, of Sevierville suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A report states both men had been drinking alcohol earlier, and charges are pending "upon speaking with the district attorney."

The men were wearing their seat belts when the BMW 2018 X6 crashed about 1:35 a.m. Sunday, the THP report shows. Smith had to be extricated from the car.

Highlander Family and friends, please keep your thoughts and prayers with Boston Smith! — Gatlinburg-Pittman (@GPHSHighlanders) June 17, 2018

He graduated this spring from Gatlinburg-Pittman. He played basketball and football.

According to the THP, the BMW was westbound on Ernest McMahan Road early Sunday, driving faster than the 35 mph speed limit.

"It entered a right-hand curve, crossed the center line, and ran off of the left side of the roadway," the THP report states. "It traveled a short distance and collided with a standing tree on the driver’s side of the vehicle. It rotated counter-clockwise approximately 180 degrees and came to final rest on the left side of the roadway."

Friends and acquaintances have been tweeting out prayers for Smith.

