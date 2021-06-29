Gatlinburg police warning community about gift card scam involving fake social media accounts

Police said scammers can also spoof phone numbers when calling people, making it seem like they are calling people from an official organization.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Gatlinburg Police Department is warning people not to fall for a common scam that could lose them hundreds or thousands of dollars.

They issued a warning to the community on Tuesday about a scam where callers may pretend to be law enforcement members or from a government agency. The scammer may use that fake position of authority to convince people to pay them in prepaid gift cards.

Scammers may contact victims on social media at first, posing as officers or officials with a government organization. They may then call victims to urge them to pay, often using spoofed phone numbers associated with police or other local organizations.

It is a common tactic to call victims with phone numbers appearing as if they are from the police, the Gatlinburg Police Department said.

Once they call someone, scammers may have different scenarios designed to convince victims to pay. They may tell victims they need to pay fees for a grant or say they are part of a criminal investigation and need to send money as part of it.

Most of the time, scammers request money through pre-paid gift cards. They may threaten people with arrest or worse if they are not paid.

Police are urging people not to fall for the scam.

“The Gatlinburg Police Department reminds individuals that law enforcement and government agencies will never solicit any type of monetary funds over the telephone,” said Chief Randy Brackins. “Anyone who demands to be paid with a pre-paid gift card is a scammer.”

Anyone who receives a similar call should make sure not to speak with the scammer, and absolutely should not provide any credit card, banking or other personal information.

They should also reach out to the Gatlinburg Police Department at (865) 436-5181.