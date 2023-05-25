TBI: Houston police arrest 2022 Gatlinburg homicide suspect

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday a man wanted in connection to a 2022 Gatlinburg homicide case was found and taken into custody by the Houston Police Department.
They said Rosmel Danilo Rubi was wanted after the Gatlinburg Police Department found a man dead at 331 Reagan Drive in September 2022. Rubi was wanted for criminal homicide.
The TBI was offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.
Additional information about the case was not immediately available.