x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

TBI: Houston police arrest 2022 Gatlinburg homicide suspect

Rosmel Rubi was a suspect in a case where Gatlinburg authorities found a man's body, in Sept. 2022.

More Videos

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday a man wanted in connection to a 2022 Gatlinburg homicide case was found and taken into custody by the Houston Police Department.

They said Rosmel Danilo Rubi was wanted after the Gatlinburg Police Department found a man dead at 331 Reagan Drive in September 2022. Rubi was wanted for criminal homicide.

The TBI was offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

Additional information about the case was not immediately available.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out