DOJ: Gatlinburg woman sentenced to 27 months in prison for CARES Act-related fraud

Sarrah Denton Willhite, 35, from Gatlinburg, pled guilty to an indictment charged her with a count of wire fraud related to COVID-19 pandemic relief funds.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Attorney General's Office said that on June 28, a 35-year-old woman from Gatlinburg was sentenced to 27 months in prison for a count of wire fraud related to federal COVID-19 relief funds.

In a release, they said Srrah Denton Willhite, from Gatlinburg, was sentenced by the Honorable Thomas A. Varlan. She was also ordered to pay $346,600 in restitution and complete a two-year term of supervised release after she is released from prison.

According to the release, Willhite applied for a Small Business Administration loan for the Rescue Army Nation Ministries — a nonprofit owned and operated by Willhite. They said she submitted false documents to support her application, including a profit and loss statement that she fabricated to get the loan.

They said she also falsely represented the nonprofit had eight employees. They said it did not actually have any employees. The application was approved and on Dec. 17, 2021, the SBA gave her $346,600 in COVID-19 relief funds.