GCSO and TBI investigating death of unidentified man

Police said the body was found in an abandoned residence on Speedwell Church Road near the Hawkins County line.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Greene County Sheriff's Office and TBI are working to identify the body of a man found on Sunday, March 6.

GCSO said that 911 received a call around 10:05 a.m. of a dead body found in an abandoned residence on Speedwell Church Road near the Hawkins County line in Western Greene County.

GCSO said investigators were unable to identify the body because of a lack of identification on the corpse. The body did have several distinct tattoos, including the word "DOUG" tattooed on the left hand across his fingers. He also had the words "Momma Tried" tattooed on his lower abdomen.

The body will be sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.