GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Greene County Sheriff's Office is asking for information after a cross on the door to a church was burned.

According to the department, the fire happened between November 3rd and November 5th at Gethsemane Methodist Church on S. Waterfork Road.

Photos show one of the crosses on the door to the building was set ablaze, leaving marks up the door and on the building.

There's no word yet on how much the repair costs will be.

If you have any information, contact Detective Sgt. Chuck Humphreys at 423-798-1800 or call the Crime Tip Hotline at 423-972-7000.