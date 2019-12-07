BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A south Georgia deputy has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of children and possession of child porn.

Former Bulloch County Deputy Travis Tuenge was arrested on Thursday after the sheriff requested state agents to investigate disturbing charges against him.

"Once the allegations were known, the sheriff immediately relieved Tuenge of his duties and placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a release on Thursday.

The deputy soon resigned.

Evidence gathered following a search warrant found that Tuenge was in possession of child pornography. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Service without incident.

He has since been booked into the Bulloch County Jail operated by Sheriff Noel Brown - his former boss and the person who initially requested the investigation.

