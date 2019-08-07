HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Sunday night following a stolen car chase.

Sheriff's officials told 11Alive News that deputies were attempting to stop a stolen car they believed was involved in several weekend auto burglaries.

The car they were chasing crashed near the intersection of Jesse Jewell Parkway and Highland Avenue in Gainesville. Police said several suspects ran and deputies chased them.

Around 11:15 p.m., there was an exchange of gunfire and a deputy was shot. One of the suspects, believed to be the man who shot the deputy, was also shot.

Both were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where the deputy passed away. The suspect's condition is not known.

Several police agencies, including Hall County Sheriff's Department, Gainesville Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, Gwinnett County Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), are searching for the suspects and consider them "armed and dangerous." Derreck Booth with the Hall County Sheriff's Office said they are in the process of interviewing persons of interest.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has responded to the scene and is working to gather more details, which is standard procedure in the event of an officer involved shooting.

Hall County Sheriff's Office said they will host a press conference Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 770-533-7693.

*Refresh often for updates.

