ATLANTA — More than two dozen Georgia State Patrol troopers have been dismissed amid an exam cheating scandal.

Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark W. McDonough held a press conference Wednesday in Atlanta to detail the allegations.

McDonough confirmed 30 troopers, all August 2019 graduates of the 106th Trooper School, cheated on an online exam for the speed detection operator component of the Trooper School curriculum.

He said the investigation began in October when a single trooper was disciplined and told officials that it was not an isolated incident.

From there, the investigation went through December as the agency spoke to the remaining troopers from the graduating class and up until the dismissal of the entire class on Wednesday.

McDonough outlined four allegations, sustained by Georgia State Patrol’s investigation, in his news conference:

Allegation 1: Every trooper cheated on speed detection operator exam

Allegation 2: A cadet helped another cadet with their exam

Allegation 3: Three cadets assisted another with their exam

Allegation 4: A training instructor printed a makeup exam and permitted two cadets who failed to take it back to their rooms for studying purposes

McDonough says all the graduates signed an oath to uphold professional conduct and standards, which they violated, leading to the dismissal.

He added that the troopers used typed notes, received direct assistance, and utilized test questions and answers on GroupMe and on a website that aggregates tests.

He also said they used two Snapchat groups to facilitate the cheating and get their stories straight as the investigation was ongoing.

As such, McDonough says he directed POST on Wednesday to do a complete audit of the training department, which could lead to people higher up being disciplined.

A reporter at the press conference asked about speeding tickets and cases being possibly dismissed.

McDonough said they issued a directive to the department when the investigation started that ordered anyone who had a speed timing device in their vehicle to remove it and cease writing tickets.

They also couldn’t radar speed test cars and pass along to other officers further down the road.

Around 133 tickets were written prior to that directive, he said.

Here's a list of the troopers:

Erguens Accilien - Post 21 - Sylvania

David Allan - Post 6 - Gainesville

Jalin Anderson - Post 33 - Milledgeville

Erik Austell - Post 15 - Perry

Evan Bauza - Post 11 - Hinesville

Logan Beck - Post 23 - Brunswick

Christopher Cates - Post 27 – Blue Ridge

Seferino Chavez - Post 47 – Forest Park

Demon Clark - Post 17 - Washington

Christopher Cordell - Post 5 - Dalton

Clint Donaldson - Post 49 – Motor Unit

Eric Guerrero - Post 36 - Douglas

Jonathan Hayes - Post 29 - Paulding

Nicholas Hawkins - Post 46 - Monroe

Bradley Hunt - Post 2 - LaGrange

Clarence Johnson - Post 25 - Grovetown

Evan Joyner - Post 2 - LaGrange

Richard Justice - Post 25 - Grovetown

Malcolm Martinez - Post 47 – Forest Park

Rebecca Moran - Post 51 - Gwinnett

Paul Osuegbu - Post 6 - Gainesville

Jose Perez - Post 13 - Tifton

Patrick Pollett - Post 25 - Grovetown

Troy Pudder - Post 30 - Cordele

Caleb Pyle - Post 24 – Newnan

Daysi Ramirez - Post 15 - Perry

Gabriel Rampy - Post 4 – Villa Rica

Adam Salter - Post 26 - Thomaston

Jerry Slade - Post 30 - Cordele

Kyle Thompson - Post 36 - Douglas

James Vaughan - Post 10 - Americus

Brian Whelehan - Post 23 - Brunswick

Kelley Whitaker - Post 14 - Colquitt

Georgia State Patrol dismisses 30 troopers for cheating on speed exam

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

RELATED: They thought the US Marshals were after them, so they sped away, crashed and died: GSP

RELATED: What we know about the high-speed chase that left a woman dead in Laurens County

RELATED: Georgia State Patrol: Rumors about man being hit, killed by cruiser are false

RELATED: VERIFY: How can officers prove hands-free violations?

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.