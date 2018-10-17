Sevierville — A Georgia woman was arrested Wednesday morning after investigators say she showed up in the main parking lot of Sevier County High School with a pellet gun.

Brittany Rowe, 34 of Ellijay, Georgia, was allegedly screaming, acting incoherently and brandishing a pellet gun that appeared to be a small black semi-automatic handgun, a news release from the City of Sevierville said.

Sevierville Police Department School Resource Officer Shain Burgess was told by school staff around 9:30 a.m. that there was a suspicious person acting incoherently parked in a black SUV at the parking lot exit.

When Burgess went to the area, Rowe was standing next to the car brandishing the pellet gun, although it appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun, the release said.

Burgess ordered her to drop the weapon, which she did, and then she got in her car and drove west on Dolly Parton Parkway, the release said. Burgess reported the SUV had a Georgia license plate, and SPD Officer Anna Jordan was able to stop Rowe about 20 minutes later near 1259 Middle Creek Road.

The release said Rowe was arrested without incident, and she was taken to Sevier County Jail. She has been charged with felony criminal attempt (aggravated assault) and felony weapon on school property.

