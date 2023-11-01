Pena said the two had a relationship and the woman, who was identified as Norfilia Aguirre, 54, hit the man with the car during a disturbance.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have opened a homicide investigation after a person was killed after being intentionally hit by a car Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to Giants Drive around 6:24 p.m. Tuesday and found a man in the street with serious injuries, according to CCPD Lt. Michael Pena.

During their investigation, officers found that the act was intentional and not an accident, which resulted in CCPD's Robbery Homicide Unit coming out to follow up on the investigation.

"We will say this, it's not a random act of violence, this is a violent situation, so the offender and the victim are known to each other," Pena said.

Pena said the two had a relationship and the woman, who was identified as Norfilia Aguirre, 54, hit the man with the car during a disturbance. The 53-year-old man was rushed to a hospital where he later died, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

