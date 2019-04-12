NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 15-year-old girlfriend of one of the teens who escaped the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday was arrested Wednesday for helping him after his escape.

Decorrius Wright, 16, and Calvin Howse, 15, were apprehended by the Juvenile Crime Task Force in Madison, Tennessee.

Wright's girlfriend will be charged with criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony, accessory after the fact of escape, harboring, tampering with evidence, and false reporting.

Wright is accused of murder.

Two other teens are still on the run. Morris Marsh, 17, was also accused of murder. Brandon Caruthers, 17, has armed robbery and gun possession charges in their arrest histories. Authorities said both should be considered armed and dangerous.

The four escaped the juvenile detention center on Saturday night.