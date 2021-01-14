Girlfriend of second suspect in shooting death of Nashville nurse arrested

Caitlyn Kaufman, a nurse at St. Thomas, was on her way to work the night of Dec. 3 when she was shot and killed on I-440.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third person has been arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of a Nashville nurse while she was driving to work in December.

Metro Police charged 21-year-old Dimeneshia Carter with harboring a fugitive. Carter's arrest comes after the criminal homicide arrest of her boyfriend, 28-year-old James Cowan, for nurse Caitlyn Kaufman's death.

Carter was arrested on Tuesday night at a Hickory Hollow Place apartment complex.

According to Metro Police, Carter was spotted by undercover detectives driving Cowan to the apartment complex from a Sidco Drive motel. TBI and ATF agents along with a police helicopter assisted in this surveillance.

While questioning Carter, police said she "acknowledged staying with Cowan and providing him transportation knowing that he was wanted."

Kaufman, a nurse at St. Thomas, was on her way to work the night of Dec. 3 when she was shot and killed on I-440.

Police said they believe Cowan was in the car with Devaunte Hill, who they say pulled the trigger and killed Kaufman.

Cowan has been arrested several times in the past. Our NBC Affiliate News 4 learned he has a criminal history in Nashville dating back to 2010 including drug charges and theft to aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

"Hopefully, this will be something where he's put away for a long time. We'll see how it goes, but I know everybody has been working hard. We knew about his history. That's what put him on the radar. That's what put him on this radar, and we were able to track him down," Metro Police Detective Chris Dickerson said.

Police say Cowan and Hill knew each other. Cell phone data placed both men in the area when Kaufman was killed, police say. Hill was arrested on Dec. 11 and, according to police, implicated himself in Kaufman's murder.

Police said the following items were taken from Carter's rental car:

2 semi-automatic pistols

126 rounds of ammunition

1 pound of edible marijuana gummies

7 ounces of marijuana

5.3 grams of powder cocaine

238 Xanax bars

56 Adderall pills

Investigators also seized $2,159 from Cowan.

Metro Police do not anticipate any more arrests in this case they do anticipate more charges in connection to those guns and drugs that were found inside that rental car. Carter is being held on a $75,000 bond.