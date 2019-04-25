A woman has been sentenced to serve eight years in prison for aggravated assault after pleading guilty in the death of a 3-year-old Jefferson County child.

31-year-old Danielle Cutshall had been arrested last August and indicted for first degree murder in the death of Nicolae Hensley after the child was found unresponsive on May 24, 2018.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said an investigation showed someone had hit him in the head, and authorities believed that person to be Cutshall -- who was living in the home at the time and identified herself as the father's girlfriend and boy's babysitter/caretaker.

Court records show the murder charge was amended down to a Class C felony of aggravated assault resulting in death as part of a plea agreement.

She will be required to serve 75% of the sentence based on the crime. As part of her sentence, she is no longer allowed to have contact with the victim's family.

Cutshall was also facing aggravated child neglect, but that charge was dismissed.

The child's parents are scheduled to face court on Monday, April 29th.

Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The father, Derrick Hensley, was charged with aggravated child neglect and arrested on Aug. 21, 2018 at a Strawberry Plains home.

Brittany Barbee

Brittany Barbee, the mother, was arrested a day later and charged with child neglect.

On the afternoon of May 24, Jefferson County authorities were notified that Nicolae had become unresponsive at a home at 1926 Indian Cave Road.

He had collapsed in the yard, according to the Sheriff''s Office. When emergency crews arrived, family members were performing CPR on the boy.

He was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he died several days later.