Gov. Lee authorizes $10,000 reward for information on unsolved Oak Ridge murder

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or people responsible for an unsolved murder in Oak Ridge, according to a release from the District Attorney General's Office.

On Dec. 8, 2014, Thomas "T.S." Thrasher, 29, was found dead in his apartment on West Vanderbilt Drive in Oak Ridge.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Oak Ridge Police Department investigated the case. No one has been charged for the crime.

"I want them to know that there is a witness. God saw who did this. They're not going to get away with it, and it can be solved by man's law, too," said his father, Steve Thrasher, during an interview in 2018.

T.S. is survived by two daughters and extended family and friends, according to the DA's office.

"We are grateful to Governor Lee for agreeing to extend this offer of reward," District Attorney Dave Clark said. "Cold cases like this one pose special challenges, but often the smallest amount of information may lead to a completed investigation and ultimately a conviction. In order to get justice for T.S., I know the State of Tennessee would be happy to deliver a check to someone that can bring this matter to a conclusion."

Anyone with information on the case can contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.