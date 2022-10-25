Tennessee gubernatorial candidate arrested for interfering with voters in Chattanooga

According to an affidavit, Charles Morgan was screaming about politics, cursing at voters and telling them they did not have the right to vote.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man who is running as an independent candidate for Tennessee Governor was arrested Monday for harassing voters at the Hamilton County Election Commission.

According to the affidavit obtained by Local 3 News, WBIR's sister station in Chattanooga, Charles Morgan was screaming about politics, cursing at voters and telling them they did not have the right to vote.

When Chattanooga police tried to arrest him, he refused to cooperate and told officers he would sue and have them fired. Morgan posted his encounter with someone who works with the Hamilton County Commission on his Facebook page.

Morgan has been charged with interference with another person's rights.