GPD: Investigation underway for shooting Greenville Sunday morning

The Greeneville Police responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — One person from a shooting at the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway has died from his wounds, according to the Greeneville Police Department.

The victim is identified as 22-year-old Juan Tauscher. His body will be taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy, GPD said.

According to Greeneville Police Capt. Timothy Davis, the shooting happened around 3 a.m.

The conditions of the second victim, who is hospitalized for their wounds, are currently unknown and police do not yet have a suspect, said GPD.

Anyone with surveillance video of the Old Asheville Highway or Whirlwind Road is asked to contact the Greeneville Police Department at (423) 639-7111 and choose the Criminal Investigation Option, then select Detective Billy Chisty or Capt. Tim Davis.