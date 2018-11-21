A grand jury has formally charged two men a year after they were accused in a deadly shooting on Fisher Place in South Knoxville.

The shooting happened on Nov. 20, 2017.

Officers charged Lamone Price Simmons, 35, and Tykemien Todd Stewart, 18, with one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of James Kevin Bell, 36, of LaFollette.

Simmons and Stewart were indicted for felony murder, first-degree murder, and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Knoxville police said Bell had been living with a relative in the Fisher Place home where the shooting took place for several weeks.

An arraignment has been set for Dec. 11, 2018.

