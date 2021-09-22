Grand jury to hear case against man accused of murder outside Alcoa Highway strip club

Judge Andy Jackson ruled there was probable cause to believe Randolph Garner shot and killed Brodrick Gipson early July 11.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 32-year-old Knoxville man will face grand jury review in the July killing of a man outside a South Knoxville strip club.

Knox County General Sessions Court Judge Andy Jackson heard testimony Wednesday morning in the preliminary hearing for Randolph T. Garner, who police charged with second-degree murder.

The lead investigator and another witness testified in the case before Jackson decided there was enough proof to believe Garner likely killed Brodrick J. "BG" Gipson, 36, on July 11.

The prosecution now can present evidence of the case to a grand jury for possible indictment and prosecution in Knox County Criminal Court.

The shooting happened about 4 a.m. on a Sunday morning outside the Ball strip club off Alcoa Highway. Garner pulled out a handgun while clashing with Gipson and shot him in the head, authorities allege.

Gipson died at the scene.

More than 20 Knoxville Police Department reports have been made about incidents at the strip club since January 2020, reports show. The incident reports range from petty crime and drunkenness, up to aggravated assault and overdoses.