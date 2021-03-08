Grand jury will consider murder case in shooting outside Soaky Mountain water park

Sarah Romine, 31, is charged with killing Kelsy L. Cook, 24, the night of July 31.

A Sevier County grand jury will consider a murder case against a Knoxville woman in the fatal July shooting outside the Soaky Mountain Park attraction in Sevierville.

Judge Dwight Stokes found probable cause Wednesday to send the police charge on for review by the grand jury, according to the Sevier County General Sessions Court Clerk's Office.

The judge also dismissed a charge of possessing a firearm while intoxicated against Joshua Dannels, 30.

Romine is accused of murdering Kelsy L. Cook, 24, of Loudon during a fight the night of July 31 in the Soaky Mountain parking lot.

Romine has been in the Sevier County Jail since the shooting. WBIR has reached out to her attorney for comment.

Documents show Romine, an off-duty EMT, had been drinking when she shot at a vehicle several times. She then shot at people trying to stop her in the parking lot of the park, records show.

Warrants show Romine fired a gun into the front of the vehicle that Cook and several others were in. Cook got out.

As the confrontation escalated, Romine fired a shot that hit Cook in the neck. She was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

According to an incident report, Romine told officers that "she was sorry and that she had shot another female."