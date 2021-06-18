Grand jury will weigh case against Sevier County man accused of murdering mother, assaulting grandmother

Judge Dwight Stokes found probable cause Thursday to believe Josh Carr committed the crimes in September.

A Sevier County jury will now weigh whether to indict a man accused in the September 2020 killing of his mother and assault of his grandmother.

Sevier County General Sessions Court Judge Dwight Stokes considered Josh M. Carr's case Thursday. He found probable cause to believe Carr, 31, murdered Pamela Carr and wounded Anna Matthews.

A grand jury meets June 28, but there's no guarantee they'll consider the Carr case then.

The attack happened Sept. 2 in Matthews' home on Bluff Mountain Road in Sevierville.

Matthews heard Pamela Carr screaming for help and found her grandson stabbing his mother repeatedly in her room, authorities said.

An autopsy revealed Pamela Carr, 54, suffered "torturous, serious, physical abuse, and was killed by the use of a knife. She died by multiple sharp force injuries to her neck, head, and torso.

Josh Carr had previously been admitted to Peninsula Hospital for mental health reasons and had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, court testimony has shown.