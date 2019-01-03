GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A grandmother’s battle to protect her 8-month-old granddaughter has landed her son and his girlfriend in jail – and she believes that’s where they belong.

“This child has been abused and I’m going to report it,” said Rhonda Kay, recalling the moment she met her granddaughter, Yanni, for the first time. “I said, ‘Oh my God she’s been hit in the face. I started looking at her stomach … the bruises looked indicative to like maybe a belt wound.”

That same day, Kay said her son, Marvin Adkinson, called her for help after he was arrested for fighting with his girlfriend, Jazmine Hinson. She took in baby Yanni and, convinced the child had been abused, went straight to the doctor.

They discovered Yanni had a skull fracture and old bruises and signs of broken bones that were never treated. There were also unexplained marks around the child’s groin area and she was severely underweight. Kay said that she made calls for weeks to get the child help – she called the Division of Family and Children Services, police and any one else that could help.

A doctor treats Yanni at the hospital after she was found to have suffered from a skull fracture and broken bones. Yanni's parents have been arrested for child abuse.

Rhonda Kay

She said investigators built a case but Hinson showed up at Kay’s home with police officers to get her daughter back. Even then, the grandma said she couldn’t back down from protecting the baby.

“This is my granddaughter and she has been almost murdered and she is not leaving here tonight,” Kay recalled telling officers. She demanded that the police call their supervisors about the background on the case. That night, Yanni stayed with her grandmother.

Weeks later, Hinson and Kay’s son were finally arrested.

“Dr. Flynn did an incredible job,” Kay said. “DFACS did an incredible job.”

Kay recorded video as Hinson and Adkinson were both charged with child cruelty.

Marvin Adkinson and Jazmine Hinson are facing child abuse charges in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County Police

“That little girl can’t even walk, she can’t talk, she can’t even feed herself and you would bully an innocent baby,” Kay said.

Seeing her son in handcuffs, she said one thought came to mind: “You monster. How could you?”

“Had I not reported any of it, she would have been able to come pick the child up (that day) and the baby would be dead today,” Kay said. “She would be dead.”

Hinson and Adkinson were denied bail and will likely remain behind bars until their trials, Kay said. Baby Yanni is still living with her grandma, who she calls "her honey."

Kay has temporary custody of Yanni and is working to get permanent custody through the courts.

8-month-old Yanni suffered from a skull fracture and broken bones. Her parents have been charged with child abuse after Yanni's grandmother turned them in to police.

Rhonda Kay

